Pearl River Capital LLC Takes $425,000 Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 28.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,034,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,857,000 after purchasing an additional 455,692 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 20.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,782,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,470,000 after purchasing an additional 307,058 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,698,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 797,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,300,000 after purchasing an additional 14,597 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,908,000. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Copper stock opened at $66.26 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $51.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $54.92 and a twelve month high of $83.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.12. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 30.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Equities analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.93.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

