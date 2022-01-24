Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Shares Gap Down to $9.02

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.02, but opened at $8.43. Pearson shares last traded at $8.21, with a volume of 31,881 shares.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pearson in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Pearson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.00.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.21.
Pearson Company Profile (NYSE:PSO)
Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.
