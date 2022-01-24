Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Shares Gap Down to $9.02

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.02, but opened at $8.43. Pearson shares last traded at $8.21, with a volume of 31,881 shares.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pearson in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Pearson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pearson by 24.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 901,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,472,000 after purchasing an additional 177,263 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Pearson by 12.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Pearson by 4.8% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Pearson in the second quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Pearson in the second quarter valued at $912,000. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pearson Company Profile (NYSE:PSO)

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

