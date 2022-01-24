People s United Financial Inc. Acquires 429 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total value of $76,791.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $4,386,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,174 shares of company stock valued at $9,754,377. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BR opened at $156.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 0.88. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.91 and a 12 month high of $185.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.56 and a 200 day moving average of $172.71.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.