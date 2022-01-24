People s United Financial Inc. Increases Stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 585.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

NYSE ACC opened at $51.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $57.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 398.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.62 and its 200 day moving average is $52.04.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $228.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,446.15%.

In other news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $642,640.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $296,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

