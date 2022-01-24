People s United Financial Inc. Purchases 1,957 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Navient were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Navient by 441.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Navient by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Navient by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Navient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navient during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Navient alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens lowered Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price target on Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Navient in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Navient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.06.

Shares of Navient stock opened at $18.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.71. Navient Co. has a 52 week low of $10.83 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.97. The company has a quick ratio of 27.93, a current ratio of 27.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.99 million. Navient had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

Navient Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.