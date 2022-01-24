People s United Financial Inc. Purchases 686 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 6.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,127 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 134,134 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 111,745 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after purchasing an additional 44,263 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 159,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 380,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $35,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FANG stock opened at $117.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 61.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.52. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.13 and a 12-month high of $131.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.43.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 104.17%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FANG. Raymond James boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Scotiabank downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.60.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total transaction of $612,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $260,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,900 shares of company stock worth $3,888,757 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

