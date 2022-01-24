People s United Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Financial were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AROW. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Arrow Financial by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 106,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AROW opened at $34.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $554.72 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.57 and its 200 day moving average is $35.74. Arrow Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $38.26.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $36.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.69 million. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 34.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Financial Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This is an increase from Arrow Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is 32.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

In related news, Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 800 shares of Arrow Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $29,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

