People s United Financial Inc. Sells 6,268 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,268 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,153,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,604,757,000 after buying an additional 1,605,498 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,987,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,595,921,000 after buying an additional 459,434 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,945,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $635,766,000 after buying an additional 504,456 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,394,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $340,329,000 after buying an additional 482,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,820,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,390,000 after buying an additional 3,081,506 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WestRock stock opened at $43.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.36. WestRock has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $62.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that WestRock will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WRK shares. TheStreet raised WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial started coverage on WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.91.

In other news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $150,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

