People s United Financial Inc. Sells 89 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,838 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAP. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,353,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of SAP by 14.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 4.9% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,382 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 8.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,236,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,740,000 after buying an additional 95,916 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of SAP by 0.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 104,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,079,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $135.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.92. The company has a market cap of $166.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $120.08 and a 12-month high of $151.48.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $8.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 20.82%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

