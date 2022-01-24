Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 16,480 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 327,467 shares.The stock last traded at $11.71 and had previously closed at $12.93.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.44.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.35 million during the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 89.77% and a return on equity of 2,548.91%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 155.2% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 67,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 40,953 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 27.4% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 264,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 56,879 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter worth about $60,000.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust operates as a trust of Southwest Bank. It holds interests in Texas Royalty and Waddell Ranch properties. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

