Perritt Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) by 43.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,791 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of iCAD worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of iCAD by 94,542.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,618 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in iCAD in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iCAD during the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 14,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of iCAD stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total transaction of $108,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Klein bought 13,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $99,445.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 21,975 shares of company stock worth $159,761 and have sold 28,750 shares worth $271,025. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

ICAD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of iCAD in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on iCAD from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Guggenheim lowered iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of iCAD in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, iCAD presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Shares of ICAD stock traded down $0.68 on Monday, reaching $4.16. 3,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,179. iCAD, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $21.44. The company has a market cap of $104.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.22.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). iCAD had a negative return on equity of 17.38% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $9.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

