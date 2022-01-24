Perritt Capital Management Inc. Has $431,000 Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.94, for a total value of $2,988,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 415,501 shares of company stock valued at $49,078,901. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $3.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $123.12. The stock had a trading volume of 196,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,148,343. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.84. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $84.57 and a 12 month high of $130.86. The company has a market cap of $237.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

