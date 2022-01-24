Perritt Capital Management Inc. Has $845,000 Holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PESI. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $466,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 68,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $415,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 25,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ PESI traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.88. The stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,907. The company has a market capitalization of $77.70 million, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.50. Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.80 million for the quarter. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 3.95%.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Company Profile

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc is a nuclear services company, which provides nuclear and mixed waste management services. The firm operates its business through following segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment includes nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, processing and disposal services primarily through four uniquely licensed and permitted treatment and storage facilities.

