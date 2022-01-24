Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PDL. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 4 ($0.05) price target on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) price objective on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

LON:PDL opened at GBX 87.50 ($1.19) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £169.93 million and a P/E ratio of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.96. Petra Diamonds has a twelve month low of GBX 45 ($0.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 101.20 ($1.38).

In other news, insider Peter John Hill acquired 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.96) per share, for a total transaction of £98,000 ($133,715.38).

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and an open pit mine located in Williamson, Tanzania.

