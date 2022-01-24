Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.18

Petropavlovsk PLC (LON:POG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14.18 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 14.18 ($0.19), with a volume of 6365724 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.47 ($0.21).

Several equities research analysts have commented on POG shares. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.34) target price on shares of Petropavlovsk in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.34) target price on shares of Petropavlovsk in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 28 ($0.38) target price on shares of Petropavlovsk in a report on Monday, October 25th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 19.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.95. The firm has a market cap of £563.52 million and a PE ratio of 38.68.

Petropavlovsk PLC operates as a gold mining company in the Far East of Russia. The company principally holds interests in the Pioneer, Albyn, and Malomir mining assets, as well as holds various gold licenses covering an area of approximately 3,200 square kilometers located in Amur region. The company also produces silver deposits.

