Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Infusive Asset Management Inc.

Infusive Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up 0.1% of Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 288,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,573,000 after buying an additional 32,488 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 11.3% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 78,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,741,000 after buying an additional 7,941 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 8.5% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.20. The company had a trading volume of 24,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,577,696. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $78.34 and a one year high of $106.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.81%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

