Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Insider Selling

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $28.41 and last traded at $29.01, with a volume of 4367 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.00.

Specifically, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $72,766.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 3,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $261,371.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,656 shares of company stock worth $833,110 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PHR shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $72.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Phreesia from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.15.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.41 and a 200-day moving average of $60.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.75 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a negative net margin of 40.51%. Phreesia’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHR. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phreesia during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Phreesia during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Phreesia during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 18.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 23.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

