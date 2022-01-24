Piper Sandler Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the bank will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.79. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 23.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TCBI. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.94.

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $63.06 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $54.27 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after buying an additional 150,001 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 128.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 21.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 11,605 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 36.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 329,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,931,000 after purchasing an additional 88,083 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 16,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $1,013,402.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $292,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 21,697 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,777 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

