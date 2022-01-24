Piper Sandler Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

BHLB stock opened at $29.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $31.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.39.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.87%.

In related news, EVP Jason T. White sold 5,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $148,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHLB. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 63,153.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,541,487 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $41,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,050 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 541.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,732,361 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $46,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,129 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $6,449,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 780,402 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $21,391,000 after purchasing an additional 220,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,568,738 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $152,639,000 after purchasing an additional 171,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.