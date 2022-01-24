Piper Sandler Cuts Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Price Target to $250.00

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.80% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ:WTW opened at $225.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.77. Willis Towers Watson Public has a fifty-two week low of $199.78 and a fifty-two week high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

