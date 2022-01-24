PirateCash (PIRATE) Price Down 18.6% This Week

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 24th. One PirateCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0142 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PirateCash has traded down 18.6% against the dollar. PirateCash has a market capitalization of $365,516.96 and approximately $676.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PirateCash alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000420 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 104.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PirateCash Coin Profile

PirateCash (CRYPTO:PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,600,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PirateCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PirateCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.