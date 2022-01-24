PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $70,000 Position in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) by 380.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Fisker were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FSR. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Fisker by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Fisker by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fisker by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fisker by 640.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fisker during the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. 25.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 488,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $9,951,968.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSR opened at $12.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 0.73. Fisker Inc. has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $31.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 18.40 and a quick ratio of 18.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.09.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Fisker Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Fisker from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Fisker from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

