PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $76,000 Stock Position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,286 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in NuVasive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,544,000. Sector Gamma AS raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 298,426 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $539,000. 97.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NUVA. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on NuVasive from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. dropped their price target on NuVasive from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on NuVasive from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on NuVasive from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.83.

NUVA stock opened at $57.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -113.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.79. NuVasive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.45 and a fifty-two week high of $72.61.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $270.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.32 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical device company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NuVasive Profile

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

