PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 965 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 13.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 37.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 122.6% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 5,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZG opened at $50.24 on Monday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.07 and a 12 month high of $212.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.75 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.35.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.09). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZG shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.37.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

