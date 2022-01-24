PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 444 Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RE Advisers Corp boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 181,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 76,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,950,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 296,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after purchasing an additional 49,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ELY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Callaway Golf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

NYSE:ELY opened at $24.16 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.16 and a 200-day moving average of $28.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $23.34 and a twelve month high of $37.75.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $856.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.22 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Callaway Golf news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.55 per share, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $86,430,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,167,332 shares of company stock valued at $91,355,635 in the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Callaway Golf Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

