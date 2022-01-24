PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,144 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 88,375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,539 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,351 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EGRX opened at $46.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.57. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.48 and a 52-week high of $58.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.86 million, a P/E ratio of 114.05 and a beta of 0.64.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $1.00. The company had revenue of $39.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.70 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 3.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

EGRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

