PolkaWar 1-Day Volume Tops $242,208.00 (PWAR)

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded down 16.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. One PolkaWar coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PolkaWar has a total market cap of $2.91 million and $242,208.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PolkaWar has traded 42.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PolkaWar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00048249 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,171.46 or 0.06496886 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00057615 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,248.92 or 0.99478661 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006636 BTC.

PolkaWar Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 87,322,168 coins and its circulating supply is 25,072,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

PolkaWar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaWar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolkaWar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PolkaWar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaWar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.