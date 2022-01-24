Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3) Receives €99.22 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €99.22 ($112.75).

PAH3 has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($119.32) target price on Porsche Automobil in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($113.64) price target on Porsche Automobil in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Warburg Research set a €94.00 ($106.82) price objective on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($136.36) price target on Porsche Automobil in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($98.86) price objective on Porsche Automobil in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Get Porsche Automobil alerts:

Shares of PAH3 traded down €2.76 ($3.14) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €85.28 ($96.91). The stock had a trading volume of 735,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,739. Porsche Automobil has a 52 week low of €54.06 ($61.43) and a 52 week high of €102.00 ($115.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €84.58 and its 200-day moving average price is €86.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.96.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Porsche Automobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porsche Automobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.