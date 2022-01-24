PowerSchool Holdings Inc’s Lock-Up Period Will End on January 24th (NYSE:PWSC)

PowerSchool’s (NYSE:PWSC) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, January 24th. PowerSchool had issued 39,473,685 shares in its IPO on July 28th. The total size of the offering was $710,526,330 based on an initial share price of $18.00. After the end of PowerSchool’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PowerSchool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

NYSE:PWSC opened at $12.83 on Monday. PowerSchool has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $36.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.71.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $148.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PowerSchool will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,438,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,009,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,373,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,076,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,441,000. 62.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

