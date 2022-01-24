PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) PT Lowered to $181.00 at BMO Capital Markets

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $199.00 to $181.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 16.97% from the stock’s previous close.

PPG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Vertical Research cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.32.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $154.74 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $132.10 and a 1-year high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

