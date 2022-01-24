Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) versus First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Head-To-Head Review

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) and First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Premier Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. First Interstate BancSystem pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Premier Financial pays out 31.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Interstate BancSystem pays out 53.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Premier Financial has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years and First Interstate BancSystem has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

67.4% of Premier Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.3% of First Interstate BancSystem shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Premier Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of First Interstate BancSystem shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Premier Financial and First Interstate BancSystem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Premier Financial 40.52% 13.20% 1.79% First Interstate BancSystem 28.45% 9.89% 1.04%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Premier Financial and First Interstate BancSystem, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Premier Financial 0 2 0 0 2.00 First Interstate BancSystem 0 2 1 0 2.33

Premier Financial currently has a consensus target price of $34.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.99%. First Interstate BancSystem has a consensus target price of $45.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.69%. Given First Interstate BancSystem’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Interstate BancSystem is more favorable than Premier Financial.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Premier Financial and First Interstate BancSystem’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Premier Financial $318.63 million 3.42 $63.08 million $3.52 8.38 First Interstate BancSystem $680.30 million 3.54 $161.20 million $3.04 12.72

First Interstate BancSystem has higher revenue and earnings than Premier Financial. Premier Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Interstate BancSystem, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Premier Financial has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Interstate BancSystem has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Interstate BancSystem beats Premier Financial on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans. The company was founded in June 1995 and is headquartered in Defiance, OH.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services. The company was founded by Homer Scott Sr. in 1968 and is headquartered in Billings, MT.

