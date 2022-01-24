Premier Financial (PFC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $75.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.20 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 40.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect Premier Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFC opened at $29.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.90 and its 200-day moving average is $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. Premier Financial has a 52 week low of $23.93 and a 52 week high of $35.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is 31.82%.

In related news, Director Samuel S. Strausbaugh sold 3,000 shares of Premier Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $97,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Premier Financial by 3.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,791,000 after purchasing an additional 11,679 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Premier Financial by 8.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Premier Financial by 982.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 45,080 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Premier Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

