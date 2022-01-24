Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 190,787 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 375.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 241,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,787 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $11,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.0% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 27,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.6% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 26,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $263,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $327,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,352 shares of company stock worth $834,205 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $54.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.77. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $33.78 and a 52 week high of $71.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77 and a beta of 1.75.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.84.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

