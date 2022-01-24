Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 529,660 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,995 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $11,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Associated Banc during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 30.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael Meinolf sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $31,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John F. Bergstrom acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,301 shares of company stock worth $690,748 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASB opened at $24.33 on Monday. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52-week low of $17.75 and a 52-week high of $25.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.25 and its 200 day moving average is $21.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ASB shares. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB).

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.