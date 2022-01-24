Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $11.63 Million Stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 334,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,468 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $11,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NJR. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 80.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources in the second quarter worth $55,000. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James H. Degraffenreidt, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.04 per share, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NJR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

NJR stock opened at $38.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.60. New Jersey Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $34.33 and a twelve month high of $44.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.37.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $532.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.33 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.85%.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation.

