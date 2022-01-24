Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $12.07 Million Position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 671,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,720 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $12,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 200,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 302,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 29,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NKTR. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $10.95 on Monday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $26.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.23.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 493.62% and a negative return on equity of 52.45%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 3,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $38,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 21,149 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $278,320.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

