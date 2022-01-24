Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,342 Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 405,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,342 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $11,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. George Kaiser Family Foundation lifted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 997.1% in the second quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 4,124,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748,294 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 201.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,132,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426,885 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 38.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,076,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082,413 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Callaway Golf in the second quarter valued at about $50,953,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 9,635.0% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,146,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,004 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Compass Point increased their target price on Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Callaway Golf in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Callaway Golf in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.58.

NYSE:ELY opened at $24.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Callaway Golf has a 12-month low of $23.34 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.92.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $856.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian P. Lynch purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $386,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.55 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,167,332 shares of company stock valued at $91,355,635 in the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

