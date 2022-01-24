ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 289,093 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 6,252,801 shares.The stock last traded at $59.67 and had previously closed at $62.08.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.29 and a 200 day moving average of $66.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 316,375.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,740,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,725,000 after buying an additional 1,740,063 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the third quarter valued at $37,562,000. TTP Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at $33,866,000. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 8.5% during the third quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 226,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,187,000 after acquiring an additional 17,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the third quarter valued at $15,552,000.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

