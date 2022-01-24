Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 27,884 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,884 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 41.0% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Southern during the third quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $157,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $122,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,960 shares of company stock valued at $5,296,450. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank cut Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.88.

NYSE:SO opened at $67.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $56.69 and a 12 month high of $69.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 93.29%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.