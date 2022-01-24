Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPUC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPUC) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 0.17% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPUC. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF during the third quarter worth $4,137,000. Ferguson Shapiro LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF in the third quarter valued at $5,417,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF by 67.8% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 31,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 12,872 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF by 52.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPUC opened at $31.61 on Monday. Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.88 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.49.

