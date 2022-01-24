Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 15,813 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,043,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,233,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 111,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 12,447 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $75.17 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.38. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.92 and a fifty-two week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

