Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 3,702 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EW. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 130,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,957 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 115.5% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at $665,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at $217,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

EW stock opened at $112.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The firm has a market cap of $70.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.31.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.17, for a total transaction of $1,294,728.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total transaction of $1,177,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,160 shares of company stock worth $20,126,910 over the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.15.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.