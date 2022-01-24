Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 1,182 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 105.3% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 97.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $35,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 130.0% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $102.98 on Monday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.56 and a 1-year high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.64. The company has a market capitalization of $79.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 101.55%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

