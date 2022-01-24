Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $47.23

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.23 and last traded at $47.60, with a volume of 8871 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.35.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PRLB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.94.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.08). Proto Labs had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $125.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Proto Labs news, CTO Arthur R. Baker III purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.21 per share, with a total value of $492,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bodor purchased 3,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.87 per share, for a total transaction of $150,216.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 970,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,130,000 after purchasing an additional 572,208 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Proto Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,279,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Proto Labs by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 511,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,934,000 after buying an additional 245,548 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Proto Labs by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 491,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,726,000 after buying an additional 120,996 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,501,000.

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

