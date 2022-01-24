Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 6,960 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $5,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 141.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal stock opened at $56.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.25. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.32 and a 200-day moving average of $57.12.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 72.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.83.

In other news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $381,566.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 38,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,690 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.