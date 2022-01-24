Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Stock Position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 225,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,630 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $4,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in South Jersey Industries by 82.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,879,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,178,000 after buying an additional 10,825,662 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in South Jersey Industries by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,902,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $380,600,000 after buying an additional 144,102 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in South Jersey Industries by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,537,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,108,000 after buying an additional 1,291,792 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in South Jersey Industries by 4.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,564,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,520,000 after buying an additional 105,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in South Jersey Industries by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,031,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,673,000 after buying an additional 92,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries stock opened at $24.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.90. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $29.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $365.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.98 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 4.06%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.88%.

SJI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, South Jersey Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

