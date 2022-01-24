Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $4.59 Million Position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,947 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $4,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 3.4% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 48,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 6.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 7.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 3.3% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 509,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,492,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the period. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $56.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 0.98. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.04 and a 1-year high of $100.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.58.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.26). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $369.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

In other news, Director Linda Kristine Myers bought 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.72 per share, for a total transaction of $40,131.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick Burns sold 3,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $222,021.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

