Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 2,279 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 174,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,279 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $5,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 271.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,404,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,397,000 after buying an additional 1,026,365 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 51.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,658,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,924,000 after purchasing an additional 897,354 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 98.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 620,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,335,000 after purchasing an additional 307,661 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 399.7% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 263,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 210,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 64.0% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 519,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,376,000 after acquiring an additional 202,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AEL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.55.

Shares of AEL opened at $40.34 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.07. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $43.80.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.70. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $542.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 0.97%. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.47%.

In other news, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 10,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $302,742.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $822,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

