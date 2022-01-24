Public Sector Pension Investment Board Takes Position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 138,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,665,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in World Fuel Services by 22.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 192,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after buying an additional 35,421 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in World Fuel Services by 33.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,125,000 after purchasing an additional 53,652 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in World Fuel Services by 0.3% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,356,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in World Fuel Services by 128.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 27,082 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 60.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 494,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,610,000 after acquiring an additional 186,895 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of World Fuel Services stock opened at $26.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.86 and its 200 day moving average is $29.98. World Fuel Services Co. has a 1 year low of $24.29 and a 1 year high of $37.68.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 3.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.81%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

