Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) to post $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Pure Storage reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.77. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 10.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $562.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Europe boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.37.

PSTG stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.48. The stock had a trading volume of 151,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,161,706. Pure Storage has a 1-year low of $16.79 and a 1-year high of $35.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.31 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.16.

In other news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $867,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Tomb sold 29,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $921,830.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,562,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,938 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,878,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,324 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,304,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110,796 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,119,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,798 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 15,706,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,754,000 after acquiring an additional 245,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

